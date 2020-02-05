Culture secretary Nicky Morgan has denied the government is launching an attack on the BBC as she hinted at a wider review of public service broadcasters.



Morgan today launched a public consultation on whether to decriminalise non-payment of the TV licence fee amid a shift in viewing habits fuelled by the rise of streaming services such as Netflix.



The BBC has warned that such a move would cost it £200m per year, and insiders have described the proposals as a “backdoor” attack on the corporation.



In a speech at the Policy Exchange think tank today, the culture secretary refuted claims of an attack, describing the BBC as an “incredibly important organisation both in the UK and around the world”.



However, she said the media landscape had changed “beyond recognition” and that the broadcaster’s funding model needed to be examined.



Morgan said the licence fee will remain in place until 2027, when the current charter — which forms the constitutional basis of the BBC — is due to be renewed.



“However, we must all be open minded about the future of the licence fee beyond this point,” she added.



Tensions between the government and the media have risen in recent days after political journalists staged a walkout over Downing Street’s decision to exclude some outlets from a press briefing.



Boris Johnson’s government has also initiated a boycott of ministers from the BBC’s flagship Today programme on Radio 4.



But while the row has focused on the BBC, Morgan today suggested that the “legislative underpinning” of the wider public service broadcasting sector — including ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 — should be examined.



“In this age of apps and on-demand streaming services, our concept of public service broadcasting should extend beyond just linear TV channels,” she said.



“And, just as is the case when thinking about BBC funding, we must take a fresh and forward-facing look at what we need the public service broadcasting system to provide in the future.”



The culture secretary pointed to existing pilot funds that committed up to £60m to enable other broadcasters to produce UK public service content.



Morgan said the government will take into consideration recommendations from Ofcom’s review into public service broadcasting, which is set to be published in the coming weeks.

