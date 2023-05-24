Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Crypto roulette

Like other jurisdictions, the UK is grappling with the issue of DeFi regulation. Many assume that any such regulation would see crypto-assets falling under the domain of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and related regulators. However, other voices press loudly for investment in crypto to be seen as no more predictable than a game of chance and to be regulated as gambling.

Last month, the House of Commons Treasury Committee Inquiry into the crypto-asset industry received strident evidence from Charles Randell, former Chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

“The social purpose of regulated financial markets is to facilitate economic growth by enabling people’s savings to be channelled to productive business ventures. The issue and trading of speculative crypto-assets serves no such social purpose.”

Later, it continues, “Speculative crypto is gambling pure and simple. It should be regulated and taxed as such, with levies to support the debt advice and addiction services for which it will fuel demand. If the issue and trading of speculative crypto are instead treated as financial services, conferring the ‘halo’ of financial services regulation, then increased consumer loss and calls for compensation provided by taxpayers or financial services levy payers will inevitably follow.”

Criticisms of this kind have, of course, been made before and are becoming increasingly prevalent as commentators continue to reflect on recent events, which have been the most damaging yet to the crypto-asset industry’s reputation.

However, the question raised by Randell’s evidence (investment v gamble) is particularly pertinent as crypto-assets enter their ‘regulated age’ in the UK and elsewhere, and concerns not only what the regulatory rules should be, but which regulator should have oversight. There is no question that being painted with the same brush as gambling would limit the expansion of crypto and investment in the digital economy.

It is surely going too far and lacking in insight to say that crypto-asset trading is gambling ‘pure and simple’. While features such as 24/7 trading and the promise of rapid returns should not be overlooked, crypto-asset trading is not a purely chance-based enterprise. Identifiable factors exist which may inform the speculator about their future value. The rules that govern blockchain properties and procedures vary by cryptocurrency type and this in turn can influence future uptake. Their value is also driven by market sentiment which, though expressed and developed through different channels (for example, social media) to those of traditional financial instruments, is also capable of being analysed.

A further element shifts the dial. Unlike the vast majority of gambling, a crypto-asset trader decides when to cash in his or her asset, and there are wide and varied examples of crypto-assets increasing in value in the long term. It is difficult to see how these interactions can be characterised as anything less than ‘investments’, even if many are quite possibly high-risk in nature.

Randell’s evidence also suggests that crypto-assets are not connected to “the real economy”, equating “speculative crypto” with spread betting. There are two reasons why this may not be the case. First, crypto-asset value is, of course, connected to the crypto-asset industry itself. Even in the dead of the ‘crypto winter’, it is increasingly difficult to maintain that none of it is part of the “real economy”. Secondly, crypto-asset value is also influenced by the traditional economy. TradFi’s provision of ancillary services (relating for example to payments, custody and market-making) is increasingly important to the crypto sector, and crypto-assets have lost value in the past when such services have been compromised. The performance of traditional financial instruments affects demand for crypto-assets; for example, investors (including DeFi devotees, such as DAOs) retreated from crypto positions in autumn last year when short-term US Treasury Bills were achieving better yields. The cost and supply of energy and computer hardware exerts a critical influence on crypto-asset mining, which in turn has potential to affect crypto-assets’ value.Whether crypto-asset trading serves a ‘social purpose’ is unlikely to be a useful consideration. One may also ask whether it is part of Randell’s argument that the gambling industry serves no social purpose, and if so, on what basis it remains regulated and maintained.

In any case, the claim that the crypto-asset industry has no “productive business ventures” is a bold one. At the very least, crypto-assets offer appreciable advantages as means of payment and financing. The industry also contributes to the development of blockchain technology more broadly, which has applications in further contexts, such as healthcare, media and logistics. By contrast, one of the most important factors in the shaping of the regulatory system is the associated risk. Randell clearly appreciated this, having been responsible for the conversion of the FCA into a data-led regulator, using big data to drive regulatory decisions. Similarly, with the regulation of crypto, it is clear that the extent and form of the headline must be thoroughly understood and monitored. This includes a strong data-driven understanding of consumer and firm behaviour. One additional risk to consider is whether the application of financial services regulation (as opposed to gambling regulation) would in itself confer undue legitimacy upon crypto-asset products. Conversely, overly stringent financial services regulation could also have adverse effects on crypto-asset trading, delegitimising it in similar ways to the ‘gambling’ label. Whatever form of regulation is ultimately deployed, care should be taken to strike a balance between addressing regulatory risks and avoiding undue restrictions.

The government announced on 1 February that it will ‘seek to regulate crypto-asset activities, consistent with its approach to traditional finance’. Whatever is said about the ‘crypto-as-gambling’ debate, financial services regulation is set firmly to be the regime that deals with crypto-asset trading in the UK (and in jurisdictions across the world). It is to be hoped that the FCA is led by an analytical approach that is not unduly crypto-sceptical.