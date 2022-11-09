Crypto market rocked by FTX near-collapse

By:

Changpeng Zhao revealed Binance would snap up rival FTX last night after the latter was hit by a liquidity squeeze

The cryptocurrency market has plunged in value today as it reels from the near-collapse of one of the biggest exchanges, FTX, last night.

FTX, which has bailed-out a host of ailing firms in the sector and was regarded as one of the more resilient businesses in the space, announced last night it had struck a deal with its biggest rival Binance amid an extreme liquidity squeeze.

Sam Bankman-Fried, chief of FTX, had been locked in a spat with Binance boss Changpeng Zhao over the weekend after Zhao announced Binance would offload its entire stake of FTX’s token FTT, send the price plummeting and sparking a run on assets at Bankman-Fried’s firm.

Zhao dramatically announced on Twitter last night Binance had struck a deal to buy FTX to stave off collapse.  

The rescue marks the latest blow to the sector amid a so-called crypto winter that has seen over a trillion dollars wiped off the value of the sector this year and sparked a string of high-profile collapses.

FTX’s token FTT shed more than 70 per cent of its value today in the wake of the deal, while Bitcoin ended a recent resurgence and tumbled ten per cent to a near-two-year low. The flagship and most valuable cryptocurrency has shed nearly 70 per cent of its value this year.

The total market capitalisation of the crypto market fell to around $850bn today, levels not seen since January 2021.

While Zhao said due diligence on the deal was yet to be conducted, a tie-up between the two biggest exchanges will fundamentally reshape the sector and will cement the Canadian-Chinese chief as its most powerful boss.

Binance was an early investor in FTX and has now come full circle to snap up the firm and seemingly end the high-profile battle between the two crypto chiefs for dominance in the sector. 

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.