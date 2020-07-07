01 Capital is a London-based corporate finance boutique specialising in the digital asset sector.

Our team’s foundation lies in traditional financial markets and investment banking, with much of the team coming from successful careers in M&A, capital markets and special situations at bulge bracket banks, hedge funds and top accountancy firms. We complement this with deep entrepreneurial, technical, and digital asset experience, with team members having been entrepreneurs, economists, and computer scientists with previous successful exits under their belts. The team inherits sector advisory expertise from Amazix, having assisted nearly 150 projects, which include high-profile names such as Bancor, HDAC, Bankex, WePower and many more. The breadth and multidisciplinary nature of our team is what gives us the perspective necessary as a firm to understand and add value to highly complex projects that could not be advised effectively by traditional firms. We work broadly with different types of clients, ranging from corporates and governments to the leading decentralised networks and virtual asset service providers. Our vision is to become the premier digital asset advisory firm, combining consulting, token economics, advisory, and special situations.

A year after inception and four months into COVID, we are already emerging as one of the few digital asset advisory firms in the world to have developed a sustainable presence in the sector.

Earlier in the year 01 Capital acted as sell-side M&A advisor to Steemit, Inc., known to be the largest social content platform on the blockchain. Since then, the volume of digital asset M&A deals has ballooned, and we are now working tirelessly on strategic transactions with some of the sector’s most prominent players.

Late last year, we had the honour to be invited to advise San Marino Innovation on its digital asset strategy, helped define and implement rational, scalable assessment frameworks for token sale projects enabling San Marino to benefit from innovation without repeating the mistakes of other jurisdictions.

We are continuously exploring how blockchain can benefit society at large and are proud to have recently partnered with World Mobile Chain in its efforts to roll out mesh networks to millions of people on the African continent.

We have also built out a thriving advisory business focused on advanced token economics, creating cryptoeconomic incentive structures for well-known projects such as Cudo Ventures, that showcase real use cases for blockchain.

In January, in partnership with 0rigin Ventures, we established 01 Special Situations Group (SSG) which focusses on distressed deals requiring restructuring expertise. In the same month, SSG signed an agreement to acquire the assets of the WORBLI Foundation, the central entity for WORBLI, a compliance-driven public blockchain. SSG has now announced the July 30th launch of the new UX Network, giving existing WORBLI users the eligibility to move to the new chain. The team at SSG foresees many use cases for UX Network, including portable KYC solutions for both the digital asset service providers as well as Fintech firms.

UX Network already had three operating businesses lined up to onboard and several more are in the pipeline. Our vision as a firm having access to UX Network is to be able to provide business and project with blockchain infrastructure incorporating the necessary features to facilitate real-world use cases. The most basic requirements to make this possible is verified, KYC’d identity but there are many more dimensions that also need to be considered. Overall, we believe our expertise in corporate finance, capital structuring, token economics and access to fit-for-purpose infrastructure provides us with a versatile set of solutions to assist a wide range of different projects with what they critically need.

Our accomplishments so far are very much linked to the ethos of the firm. We never compromise on the quality of our work and we always maintain an honest dialogue with clients on whether their goals are achievable. We find that, particularly in the security token arena, such a dialogue is necessary to ensure that issuers pursue this option for the right reasons. We have found that unfortunately, many issuers are charged large amounts of fees by advisory and law firms only to end up back at the drawing board many months later. Security tokens and the digital asset sector are part of a nascent ecosystem which is fighting for increased institutional acceptance. We believe this acceptance can only be achieved by demonstrating unwavering honesty, integrity and by ensuring compliance with national and international regulation on all levels.

Our team is currently stretched and facing the challenge of hiring and training new talent during the continued lockdown and facing possible new waves of COVID. We would therefore welcome applications from experienced candidates who enjoy a fast-paced, innovative, and globally connected environment.

01 Capital is an Appointed Representative of Laven Advisers LLP which is regulated under the FCA.