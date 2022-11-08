

The Crypto AM Awards 2022

Outstanding Contribution to Education

In honour of academia educators, researchers or scientists who have made exceptional gains in advancing our knowledge of the transformative power of blockchain technology. The judges will look for evidence of how the organisation’s contributions lead to greater adoption, accessibility, understanding and/or credibility of blockchain and digital assets.

Payment Services Provider of the Year

In honour of services providing third-party assistance to help businesses to enjoy innovative new ways to accept payment methods with safe and secure transactions. The judges will look for evidence of a solution that is providing tangible business benefits by offering users a safe, seamless and convenient experience, as well as enabling clients to accept or process a higher volume of transactions in a more timely, reliable or cost-effective way.

Digital Asset Custodian of the Year

Saluting the unsung heroes of decentralised finance – the people responsible for the safekeeping of our digital assets. The judges will look for evidence of how these solutions have enabled individual and/or institutional users to protect and manage the use of their digital assets.

Accelerator or VC of the Year

Fuelling the fires of innovation, development and entrepreneurship, the industry’s accelerators and VCs are recognised for their remarkable work. The judges will look for evidence of how an accelerator and/or VC use their resources and expertise to support founders as they build and scale their companies, contributing to their growth and/or funding.

Digital Asset Exchange of the Year

There are hundreds of crypto exchanges in the world, each one different from the other. But which one has caught our eye over the last 12 months? The judges will look for evidence of platforms demonstrating significant differentiation in terms of range of assets, market quality, customer service, functionality, usability, security, and legal/regulatory factors.

Best Deployment in FinTech of the Year

Recognising the technology, applications and services that have made a marked difference to the world of FinTech. The judges will look for evidence demonstrating the use of innovative technology, solving a technology challenge, capturing a new sector or market within the FinTech sector, disruption of a service or market segment.

Start-up of the Year

In honour of every individual and business who has strived to achieve or failed in their valiant attempts and tried again and again, we will be applauding a start-up worthy of all our praise.

Regulation & Compliance Award

Applauding and giving credit to the army of tireless individuals at the sharp end of the complex world of DeFi – regulation. The judges will look for evidence demonstrating how an organisation has contributed to ensuring compliance with regulations and has taken a proactive approach to protecting users.

Enterprise Blockchain of the Year

Celebrating the people and the companies who continue to deliver business solutions through streamlining processes at scale. The judges will look for evidence of how the organisation’s contributions impacted the industry. The judges will look for evidence of how the organisation’s contributions impacted the industry.

Industry Personality of the Year 2022

There’s no denying that the wide and colourful world of cryptocurrency and blockchain has its fair share of characters, but which individual has been the face of the past 12 months?

Metaverse Project of the Year

Great strides are being made in the seemingly unstoppable metaverse phenomenon. But who or what is the industry leader of this formidable pack?

Influencer of the Year

An individual, group or organisation that leverages their masses of followers to broadcast the best of blockchain and carry the crypto message to a wider audience.

Most innovative NFT Project of 2022

Away from the apes and Fabergé punks, non-fungible tokens are making great strides in the future of provenance and ownership. We honour those achievements. The judges will look for evidence of the impact and /or novelty demonstrated through an increased understanding, accessibility and adoption of NFTs by the public or a wider audience outside the blockchain industry.

Best Application of ESG 2022

Recognising the organisations that are using blockchain technology to advance the sustainability and well-being of life on our planet. This year, the judges’ eyes will be on climate.

Institutional Contribution of the Year

A doff of the cap to those behemoths of the financial world who are not only having their heads turned by digital assets, but also embracing the many use cases.

Outstanding Contribution to the DeFI Sector

Recognising those individuals or organisations who have gone above and beyond to advance adoption and help further the values of decentralised finance to the wider world. The judges will look for evidence of how the contributions of the organisation/ project lead to the advancement and greater adoption of DeFi sector.

Best Staking Product of 2022

Recognition for the crypto staking companies offering the most praiseworthy staking options or mechanisms for investors to earn rewards.

Outstanding Industry Contribution Award

As Crypto AM continues to commit to connecting the community, we embrace the global impact of DeFi with an award for an outstanding international contribution.

Most Notable Campaign of the Year

Catching the attention of the public has been a dark art for centuries. Here, we honour those who are creating the marketing, advertising and PR campaigns for the future of finance.

Most Inspirational Woman in Blockchain 2022

Our industry is blessed with some of the brightest female minds in any sector. With this award, we’re shining a light on individuals or groups who inspire people and encourage more women to join a male-dominated field.