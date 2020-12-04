Crossrail paying 140 drivers up to 18 months before line opens with heavy delays

Crossrail is already employing 140 drivers to operate trains in central London, despite admitting trial running to replicate full passenger service would not begin until next year.

This has led to new criticism over the cost of Crossrail. Data published by the drivers’ union Aslef shows pay for Crossrail members is set at £62,533 per year with a 2 per cent pay rise due to come into place next April.

The numbers were revealed a few days after the government’s announcement that it would loan Crossrail another £825m to finish the project.

This puts the total cost of the scheme to almost £18.5bn, over £4bn more than what was planned in the budget ten years ago.

The rail service is due to open in the beginning of 2022, over three and a half years after the originally planned launch date in December 2018.

In responding to criticism, Transport for London (TfL) said the drivers were needed for the trials, and that the increase in testing was part of necessary safety checks for the line.

Crossrail, to be known as the Elizabeth line when it opens, will run for 73 miles from Berkshire to Essex, including 13 miles of tunnels through central London.

Caroline Pidgeon, the Lib Dem member of the London Assembly criticised Sadiq Khan’s lack of control over the scheme.

She said: “The question that has to be asked is whether the mayor really knows what is happening on this key infrastructure project.”

Keith Prince, the London Assembly Conservative transport spokesman, also spoke of the “mind-boggling” sums.

He said: “There is simply no justification for employing 140 drivers at £62,000 each to operate a train service which is not only incomplete but nowhere near opening.”