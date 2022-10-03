Credit Suisse shares tumble as investor concerns grow

Credit Suisse has been hit by a string of scandals in the past year

Shares in Credit Suisse tumbled as much as ten per per cent this morning after a charm offensive by bosses over the weekend failed to reassure investors of the bank’s financial stability.

The beleaguered Swiss lender’s share price has been rocked after a memo from its chief Ulrich Koerner reassuring staff over the bank’s liquidity and capital position was leaked to media.

Executives at Credit Suisse were reportedly on a ring around to investors over the weekend in a bid to cool speculation and restore confidence in the firm. Koerner wrote to the firm’s 45,000 global staff on Friday saying the bank was at a “critical moment” as it prepares to publish plans for a major strategic review this month.

Credit default swaps (CDS) in the bank, which traders buy to insure themselves against the bank defaulting on its debts, have soared to record highs however as traders look to protect themselves in the event of a collapse.

The banks’s five-year CDS jumped by more than 100 basis points on Monday, with some brokers pricing the swaps at higher levels than during the 2008 financial crisis.

Credit Suisse has been reeling after a string of scandals in the past 18 months, including incurring huge losses through its exposure to the twin collapses of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital last year.

The Prudential Regulation Authority has also been more closely monitoring the stability of the lender over the weekend in conjunction with the Swiss regulator, City A.M. understands.

Speculation is understood to have been fuelled by Koerner’s message rather than any material change in the bank’s underlying stability.