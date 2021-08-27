Credit Suisse moves forward with six-figure junior banker salaries

Credit Suisse has hiked salaries for first year analysts to $100,000 following other big banks increasing pay for juniors.

The Wall Street bank has become the last major investment bank to offer six-figure entry level salaries to bankers.

Analysts within Credit Suisse’s investment banking and capital markets unit were reportedly told the bank would pay $110,000 for third years.

A person familiar with the matter told Financial News this would be back-dated to 1 July.

Juniors received a one-off lifestyle bonus of $20,000 earlier this year.

Entry salaries have been raised across Barclays, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS in recent weeks.

Investment banks have hit the headlines after reports of junior bankers struggling with the mental health impact of long working weeks.