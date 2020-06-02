Creating extraordinary bespoke journeys that reimagine the concept of inspiring travel, newly launched travel designer Untold Story provides insider access to fascinating people and places around the world.

One example trip may include a unique Glacier Party in Iceland. With family and friends, celebrate reuniting under the Northern Lights with a bespoke glacier camp with private chef, bar and DJ for up to 12 people. In addition, snorkel between tectonic plates in the impossibly clear waters of the Silfra fissure; feast on gourmet meals served in extraordinary private settings such as a lava tube chamber, volcano and a troglodyte cave; or explore black beaches by snowmobile and dog sled.

