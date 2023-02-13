Cost of living crisis could drive the Bank of Mum and Dad bust, life office warns

Canada Life has warned that parents may not be able to afford to give money to children and grandchildren

The wealth of parents who have been supporting their ‘adult’ children could be about to dry up, a life office has warned.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, £14bn a year is gifted or loaned annually, almost all from parents to adult children

But Canada Life said its survey found that almost half of those who have been supporting family members financially will struggle to continue doing so for the next 12 months

It also found that relatives felt uneasy about asking for financial assistance, with nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) admitting they did not feel comfortable asking for financial support from family or friends.

Almost three-fifths (58 per cent) of adults with living parents said they would find it difficult to offer financial support should their parents need it. Nearly half said the same for their adult children, and over half, 55 per cent, or their adult grandchildren.

The findings also reveal the emotional impact the rising cost of living is having on households across the UK.

Over half of UK adults were not only concerned about the impact the rising cost of living will have on themselves, but there were growing concerns about the known effect it will have on the wider family, including their children, over half, parents , 46 per cent or grandparents, 45 per cen

Andrew Tully, technical director at Canada Life commented: “Financial support from family members has long been a helping hand for many, including the Bank of Mum and Dad which has played a significant role. However, the cost of living crisis means we may well start to see a reverse in this trend. As inflation continues to soar, families are being forced to make tough financial decisions that could impact themselves and loved ones..”