World leaders have expressed their support for Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was admitted to intensive care last night.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening with persistent symptoms of Covid-19.

Downing Street said he was moved to the unit on the advice of his medical team and was receiving “excellent care”.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

Speaking in a press conference, US President Donald Trump said:

“I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We were very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon.”

“Americans are all praying for his recovery. He’s been a really good friend. He’s been really something very special – strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up.”

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:

French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “All my support for Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I wish him to overcome this ordeal quickly.”

Macron shared his message in both French and English.

Leo Varadkar, Irish Taioseach:

Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar said: “Boris Johnson is in our thoughts tonight. We wish him a speedy recovery and a rapid return to health.”

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor:

On behalf of Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel, a spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Chancellor Merkel wishes Boris Johnson much strength and a speedy recovery and hopes that he can leave hospital soon.”

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada:

Canadian premier Justin Trudeau said: “Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a full and speedy recovery.

“My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon.”

Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan:

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe said: “To my dear friend Boris Johnson, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, as you fight for a swift recovery.

“The people of Japan stand with the British people at this difficult time.”

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party:

Members of the UK political establishment have also offered their best wishes and support.

Newly elected Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that Johnson’s hospitalisation was “terribly sad news”:

“All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

David Cameron and Theresa May, former prime ministers:

Johnson’s immediate predecessors as prime minister also issued statements.

David Cameron wrote: “Thinking of Boris Johnson and his family tonight. Get well soon. You are in great hands and we all want you safe, well and back in 10 Downing Street.”

Theresa May, whose resignation led to Johnson becoming prime minister, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital.”

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London:

Sadiq Khan, who replaced Johnson as London’s mayor in 2012, said:

“Praying for the Prime Minister’s swift recovery tonight. Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn’t be in safer hands.”