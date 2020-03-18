The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in London hit 621 yesterday, with Southwark and Westminster the worst affected boroughs.

Figures released by Public Health England show that both boroughs have recorded 58 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while Kensington and Chelsea has had 49 and Lambeth 43.

Barnet and Brent have recorded 24 a piece, while Bromley, Hammersmith and Fulham and Tower Hamlets all have recorded 23.

Hackney and City of London both have had 22 recorded cases.

On Monday, Boris Johnson said London was “further along” in its stage of the coronavirus outbreak than the rest of the country.

The capital has more than a quarter of the UK’s 1,950 cases, according to Public Health England.

Coronavirus cases by London borough (Source: Public Health England

Borough Confirmed cases Southwark 58 Westminster 58 Kensington and Chelsea 49 Lambeth 43 Barnet 24 Brent 24 Bromley 23 Hammersmith and Fulham 23 Tower Hamlets 23 Hackney 22 City of London 22

England’s South East is the geographical region with the second most confirmed coronavirus cases on 241.

The Prime Minister advised people on Monday to avoid any “unnecessary travel” and to avoid socialising in public places.

This resulted in many many galleries, theatres, cinemas and restaurants closing their doors yesterday.

Cinema chains Odeon, Vue, Picturehouse and Cineworld said they would be shutting up shop for the time being, while BFI Southbank will also close.

London mayor Sadiq Khan closed Trafalgar Square for all public events yesterday, while the Chelsea Flower Show was also cancelled.

Transport for London (TfL) is also set for a heavily reduced, “Saturday-type service” on weekdays according to Khan.

Numbers on the Tube dropped by 19 per cent year-on-year last week, with an expectation they will fall further this week.

Retailer Laura Ashley fell into administration yesterday, with fears many other companies could suffer a similar fate.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out plans for a £350bn stimulus package last night to assist businesses affected by the coronavirus-related economic turmoil.

The chancellor said the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the economy during this period.