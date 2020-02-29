Coronavirus UK: Three more people test positive as total number of cases hits 23

The number of people in the UK to have tested positive for coronavirus has increased to 23 after a further three cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Two of the patients had returned from Italy while the other had traveled back from Asia, according to England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

The cases are from Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire and Berkshire.

It comes after the first person in the UK to have caught the virus without having traveled abroad was confirmed earlier today.

Health officials are trying to trace anyone who might have been in contact with the man from Surrey.

The health department confirmed earlier as of this morning, a total 10,483 people had been tested in the UK with all but the 23 confirmed cases coming back negative.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra meeting on Monday to discuss the outbreak.

He has said it is the government’s top priority to slow the spread of the virus.