Starbucks has temporarily banned customers from using reusable cups in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coffee shop chain has said customers will still get the 25p discount for bringing a reusable cup with them but drinks will be served in paper cups.

Costa Coffee and Greggs have said they do not have plans to follow suit.

The decision has been made by Starbucks following internal discussions rather on the advice of health officials.

The coffee chain’s Europe spokesman, Robert Lynch, said: “Out of an abundance of caution, we are pausing the use of personal cups or tumblers in our stores across the UK.

“However, we will continue to honour our 25p discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup.”

Starbucks is also suspending its 5p additional charge for those asking to use a paper cup.

Lynch added that Starbucks was introducing “increased cleaning measures” for all in-store crockery.

Similar measures have already been implemented in the US.

In China, half of the chain’s 4,300s stores were closed in China to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said: “We have no plans to stop allowing the use of reusable cups in our stores, but like all retailers we are monitoring the situation closely and are following government advice and guidance.”

Public Health England has insisted its “message is clear” and that “simple hand-washing with soap for 20 seconds” was the most effective advice to stop the spread of the virus at this stage.