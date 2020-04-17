Coronavirus: SMEs will need more than a slow-moving loan scheme to recover

SMEs are the backbone of the British economy. According to the Federation of Small Businesses, they account for the vast majority of the UK business population; three fifths of employment and around half of the UK’s turnover in the private sector. Rishi Sunak and the UK Government should be commended for doing all within the state’s power to protect them from Covid-19 hardship. They’ve acted quickly and put meaningful, radical policies in place to ensure individuals and businesses are protected.

The UK Government – like many governments across the world – have thrown out the old fiscal rules. They’ve mobilised the full power of the British state, and for that we should be thankful. Especially when contrasted to the support available in places like India where President Modi’s stimulus measures fall far short of the £22bn the Confederation of Indian Industry says is required.

Yet, despite this unprecedented support, many British SMEs are still fighting for survival. Stimulus packages are proving difficult to access, a mere 6,000 SMEs have managed to access the emergency loan initiative due to lack of clarity and lender support, for example. The government is no doubt working ardently to address the immediate issues, but it must not lose sight of long-term challenges.

Looking beyond the lockdown, a significant number of SMEs will be worried about their prospects once the world returns to normal. What’s needed is a post Covid-19 growth strategy that protects SMEs and gives them the tools to thrive and contribute to the UK’s economic regeneration in the long term. For this to work, government fiscal policy on its own isn’t enough. Instead, in moving into the next stage of this coronavirus fight, the Government must secure the conditions for businesses to survive this pandemic and thrive afterwards.

Only a holistic approach, with government building a collaborative framework, will deliver the lasting change that’s needed. At some point, Britain will defeat this virus, our economy will bounce back, employment will rise again, and normal service will resume. After protecting businesses in the immediate, the Government’s attention must turn to ensuring that SMEs – as the backbone of our economy – are ready to come out of hibernation when the lockdown ends.

It’s often said that crises of this magnitude accelerate history – forcing change that was inevitable before but necessary now. Covid-19 is such a moment. How business and the Government respond will set the tone for a generation. Yet how that world looks remains uncertain. Many questions remain unanswered: will China dominate global affairs? Could global cooperation disintegrate entirely or re-emerge with force? Many businesses have shown their true colours during this pandemic – Liverpool FC for not looking after their workers and Tesco for declaring a dividend spring to mind – will they be punished for not acting in the national interest? Will SMEs be replenished for their sacrifice? All of this remains uncertain. However, what is clear is that the post coronavirus world will look fundamentally different from the one that existed before, with changes that normally take years or decades accelerated.

One accelerated change is likely to be the prominence of the digital economy. Many SMEs right now are suffering because they don’t have the adequate digital capacity or infrastructure. For example, Great British corner shops might be able to not only challenge big supermarkets and online retailers at the current time but thrive as an essential local delivery hub if they had e-commerce capabilities. This would help them drive efficiencies and deliver much needed goods. Learning this lesson, a major plank of the next phase of the Government’s response must be to build up digital capacity in SMEs throughout Britain.

Equally, following this crisis, in order to pay for No 11’s economic measures, the Government is going to have a significant amount of debt. Many of the biggest winners of the current strategy are big businesses and tech companies like Amazon (notoriously absent when the taxman comes knocking) who can continue to operate as normal throughout this period and indeed are thriving from enforced social distancing measures. Paying down the national debt will require businesses of all sizes to succeed and contribute financially once this is over. SMEs have the potential to lift up the UK economy if they are adequately protected and supported. Without them, the Government’s ability to pay down the debt will be impaired.

Covid-19 has laid bare how vulnerable SMEs are during times of hardship. In response, the Government needs to adopt a form of positive discrimination for SMEs, ensuring that not only are they properly supported through this crisis but that they’re able to come out of it fighting. SMEs are often run by the type of person who excels in the face of adversity. Hungry for success and willing to work all hours in the day to get it. But right now, that hunger is going to waste.

Under the current system, SMEs suffer a significant disadvantage. The Corporate Finance Network has suggested that a fifth of UK small businesses are at risk of collapsing within the next month. You’d be hard pushed to find a similar stat for big business. SMEs in Britain need affirmative action. In Canada, the small business tax rate is only 9 per cent – 19 per cent lower than the general corporate tax rate – there’s no reason why the UK Government couldn’t do something similar.

To combat this challenge, the Government must be as eager to protect SMEs as they are companies like Easy Jet. There’s the potential that this crisis could not only turn into a recession but a full-blown depression, creating economic conditions few in the world have known. If the UK is to emerge intact, the next phase of the Government’s response must be to ramp up support for SMEs. If the Government is serious about lifting up SMEs – or indeed about saving them from collapse – this time of crisis must act as a catalyst for reform to secure the long-term future of the backbone of our economy.