Coronavirus: New Zealand delays election as South Korea battles fresh outbreak

New Zealand has delayed its general election by a month and South Korea has warned of a looming crisis as both countries battled a fresh spike in coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced that the vote would be pushed back from 19 September to 17 October due to Covid-19 concerns.

Ardern had come under pressure from opposition parties to move the election amid complaints the lockdown in Auckland — where nearly a third of the country’s population lives — had prevented campaigning.

“Ultimately, the 17th of October… provides sufficient time for parties to plan around the range of circumstances we will be campaigning under,” Ardern told reporters.

However, she ruled out any further delay to the vote.

It came as South Korea warned of a looming coronavirus crisis following a surge in new cases in Seoul.

One outbreak was linked to a church in the capital, where more than 300 members of the congregation were infected and hundreds more were reluctant to get tested.

South Korea yesterday tightened its social distancing rules as a result of the outbreak, which is the country’s largest in six months.

Italy has also toughened its Covid-19 restrictions following a rise in cases in the country and across Europe.

Wearing a face covering will be mandatory in public places between 6pm and 6am, while nightclubs are set to be closed.