John Lewis has launched a platform to provide its in-store services, such as decorating and style advice, online while its stores are closed during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

The department store said it will offer virtual nursery, home design and style advice through video calls with customers.

John Lewis is currently unable to provide the services in person as its stores are closed due to government social distancing measures.

All non-essential retailers were ordered to close last month as the government implemented a lockdown in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The high street chain said there had been a spike in home office equipment sales after the government ordered the public to work from home where possible.

Sales of crafting kits and puzzles were at similar levels to Christmas as parents aim to entertain children while schools are closed, the retailer said this morning.

Meanwhile men’s grooming products sales have soared almost 200 per cent, while sales of personal care items and hair removal products have increased eight-fold following the closure of salons during the lockdown.

Peter Cross, director of customer experience at John Lewis and Waitrose, said: “We are a diverse, resilient and strong business, and are wholeheartedly committed to supporting the wellbeing of our customers at this time.

“Through the power of technology, we have carefully curated these free one-to-one virtual appointments to reflect the needs of the nation during this national crisis.

“We have gathered our experts from across the country to offer these services initially across nursery, home and styling, with future plans to extend our services across nutritional advice, wine tastings, and tech support to name a few.”