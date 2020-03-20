Coronavirus live: Global death toll passes 10,000

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has passed 10,000.

There have been a total of 244,523 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. China still has the most confirmed cases with 81,199, followed by Italy with 41,035.

The death toll in Italy has now surpassed China after the number of deaths rose by 427 over 24 hours. According to the latest figures, 3,405 people have now died from the disease in Italy, ahead of 3,245 in China.

As the number of cases rises more countries are turning to draconian measures in a bid to curb the spread of infection. In California, the most populous state in the US, the governor has dramatically escalated efforts to curb the spread of infection.

Governor Gavin Newson ordered the entire state to remain indoors and limit outdoor movement to what is “absolutely essential”. California is the most populous state in the US, and around 40m residents will be affected.

In a press conference last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, flanked by the chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, did not rule out further draconian measures if people ignored social distancing advice.

The PM urged Brits to be reasonable and responsible as the government continues to grapple with the outbreak.

“We can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks, and I am absolutely confident we can send coronavirus packing – but only if we all take the steps we have outlined,” he said.

He singled out the capital and said it was “vital” that Londoners follow social distancing advice, suggesting there was “some evidence that in some parts of the capital it is patchy”.

Yesterday, NHS England confirmed a further 29 deaths in England related to coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the UK to 137.

UK companies take a hit

As the number of confirmed cases in the UK rises to 2,716 and the government urges people to avoid pubs and restaurants, hospitality companies are taking the hit.

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin today scrapped the pub chain’s dividend and issued a profit warning. An upsurge in cases in the UK has seen a 4.5 per cent decline in Wetherspoon pub sales in the week to 15 March.

Marks & Spencer also issued a coronavirus-related profit warning this morning and told investors it may close stores temporarily. Although its food business will trade profitably as consumers stockpile foods, its clothes and home divisions have already suffered a big hit from the outbreak.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group also warned that the pandemic will cause significant disruption to its business. In a trading update the company said it expects it will fall short of previous forecasts.

In analysis released yesterday, accountancy firm EY said 87 per cent of all profit warnings issued by UK listed companies in the last three weeks cited coronavirus. More than 40 per cent of the number have come from companies in the travel and leisure sector.

