Coronavirus deaths in the UK rise by 43

A further 43 people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths to 42,632.

The increase, announced today by the Department of Health (DoH), includes the number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospitals, care homes and the wider community as of 5pm on Saturday. Twenty seven of the deaths were in England.

Statistics published on Sundays and Mondays tend to be lower due to a lag in processing the weekend’s data. Figures published on Tuesdays are often much higher as the data catches up with reality.

The DoH also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, a further 1,221 people had tested positive for coronavirus. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to around 304,000.

In Scotland, meanwhile, no deaths of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours, the latest government figures showed.

There were also no new coronavirus-related deaths announced in Northern Ireland on Sunday, with the death toll recorded by the DoH remaining at 545.

There have been zero deaths in London over the past four days.

The latest figures come as the government prepares to announce a further easing of lockdown measures in England next week.