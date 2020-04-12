Coronavirus: Deaths creep towards 10,000

The government has confirmed a further 917 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 9,875.

The UK’s daily death toll is now higher than at any point during outbreaks in Spain or Italy, previously seen as the worst-hit European countries.

Read more: The virus will not over come us, says the Queen

Meanwhile in the United States more than 20,000 people have died, the highest in the world, including China.

The figures, collated by Johns Hopkins university, also reveal that the US saw more than 2,000 people die in a 24-hour period over Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

Though there are signs that the death rate may be slowing in the worst affected areas in the US, including New York and New Jersey, an end date to lockdown restrictions remains some way off.