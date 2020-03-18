Coronavirus cases top 200,000 worldwide

The number of worldwide confirmed cases of coronavirus has surpassed 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US university released figures today showing there had been 201,530 recorded Covid-19 cases, and that the worldwide death toll had reached 8,006.

China still has the most number of confirmed infections with 81,102, followed by Italy on 31,506, Iran on 16,169, Spain on 13,716 and Germany on 9,877.

More than a third of the total deaths from the virus have been in the Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus was first passed onto humans.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 by country (Source: Johns Hopkins University)

Country Confirmed cases China 81,102 Italy 31,506 Iran 16,169 Spain 13,716 Germany 9,877 South Korea 8,413 France 7,696 US 6,496 Switzerland 2,700 UK 1,960

However, Europe has now recorded more deaths than Asia.

Italy, Spain and France have recorded 2,503, 558 and 148 deaths respectively.

Iran has recorded 988 official deaths from the virus,

Meanwhile, the UK has had 1,960 recorded cases and 71 deaths.

The total number of people to have recovered from a Covid-19 infection is 82,030, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a warning to South East Asian countries today, warning they needed to take “aggressive measures” now to stop major outbreaks.

The cluster of countries has had relatively few cases of Covid-19 compared to other parts of Asia or Europe, however there are fears a surge could cripple individual health systems.

Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the Philippines have begun to rollout stricter border measures to stop the spread of the virus, with the WHO advising neighbouring countries to follow suit.

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of the WHO South East Asia region, said yesterday that other countries in the region needed to do similarly.

Much of Western Europe is in lockdown mode, with the EU closing all its borders yesterday and the UK advising against any international travel.

French authorities have taken the step of fining anyone who is outside their house for any reason other than going to work, buying groceries, attending to an emergency or exercising alone.