The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the community has levelled off in England in the past week, according to new figures.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show an estimated 28,300 people in England had the virus between 27 July to 2 August.

It equates to approximately 0.05 per cent of the population, but does not include the number of cases in hospitals or care homes.

The new figures represent an increase since the end of June, the lowest recorded number of cases, but the ONS said there is evidence to suggest the trend had levelled off.

It comes after an Imperial College study found the spread of coronavirus in England slowed as the the government eased the initial lockdown phase.

But the government is still taking precautions and last night added three more countries to its quarantine list to stem the spread of infection.

People arriving in England from Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas from 4am on Saturday 8 August will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Belgium has had a consistent rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with 27.8 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to the UK’s current 8.4.

Last week the Prime Minister postponed the easing of further restrictions in England following a spike in cases. Boris Johnson hit the brakes on opening up “at risk” settings, which include sports venues, casinos, leisure centres and weddings.

The government also recently reimposed lockdown restrictions in Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire following a rise in infections. Measures included banning different households meeting as scientists warned the country was at the limit of opening up.

