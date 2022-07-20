Consumers turn to instant noodles in cost of living crunch, says Premier Foods boss

Shoppers are increasingly turning to budget meals, the boss of consumer goods giant Premier Foods said today.

The popularity of its instant noodles brand Nissin and its Batchelors products in the second quarter of this year have jumped, as household budgets become increasingly stretched as inflation hits 9.4 per cent – a 40-year high.

Grocery sales grew by more than six per cent in the three months to 2 July, as consumers steer towards home cooking instead of dining out, as costs across the UK rise.

“We have made good progress in recovering our input cost inflation through a range of measures, including cost efficiencies and pricing, and we continue to monitor the situation closely. Consumers are increasingly looking to cook tasty affordable meals at home,” CEO Alex Whitehouse said in a statement. “With this positive trading momentum behind us, we remain firmly on track to deliver our expectations for the year.”

Sweet treats also rose by a little over five per cent in the period, carried by popular brands such as Mr Kipling and Cadbury cake.

London-listed Premier Foods, which also owns East Asian Sharwood’s sauces, enjoyed an international sales boost of 12 per cent, marking its best ever performance in Australia – where cakes had been popular.