Consumer survey sees Netflix on top of Covid-19 satisfaction rankings - with Ryanair grounded

A consumer ranking of how businesses performed for their customers during the Covid-19 pandemic has seen Netflix and Amazon take first and second spot.

At the other end of the scale, power companies were seen to be thoroughly underperforming – with more of the bottom five responsible for gas and electricity.

Read more: The businesses shut out of life-saving bounceback loans

Bottom of the list was Ryanair. The airline was besieged by angry social media comments throughout lockdown as flights were cancelled as a result of government travel bans.

The conclusions are the result of a survey of 4,000 people by business consultancy Yonder, which ranked 70 of the UK’s biggest businesses according to their ability to meet customer needs in this strange year.

Giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, and O2 all featured in the top ten, alongside building society Nationwide and food delivery services Deliveroo and Ocado.

Yonder co-CEO Manfred Abraham said: “We believe that customer understanding and fast, imaginative innovation are the keys to opportunity. The businesses at the top of the pile are undoubtedly planning their next moves to act on the opportunities presented by these changing customer needs.

“It is clear that the energy companies – especially the larger ones, have plenty of opportunities to really tap into customer needs.

“In areas such as coping with change, or the ability to have things to look forward to, especially as we move into the winter and customer bills rise, financial pressure rising for many customers and the general desire of the population turning to making their homes a place of celebration and not just survival,” he added.

Read more: Uber wins the right to operate in the capital