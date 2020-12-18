Consumer confidence jumps on back of vaccine news

An influential survey into consumer confidence saw a significant spike on the back of positive Covid-19 vaccine news, but there remains some way to go before confidence returns to the wider economy.

The Gfk Consumer Confidence tracker saw a 7-point jump in its overall index, to -26 in December from -33 the month previously, still way below figures from the start of the year.

Optimism for the economy over the next year, grew by 15 points, the largest since the recovery from the financial crisis.

Read more: Brexit talks continue to drag on, with PM’s spokesman confirming situation is “serious”

Joe Staton, GfK’s Client Strategy Director, said it was “safe to say that consumers are looking for good news and they have found it in the form of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.”

Retailers escaped the Government’s new lockdown restrictions, with even non-essential stores open at the highest level, and will be hoping to capitalise on the Christmas period after a miserable year for the High Street.