Conservatives will attempt to block Chagos deal over China spying fears

Conservative MPs will launch a last-ditch attempt to block the Chagos Islands deal next week due to fears it will be used by China to spy on the UK.

First reported in the Telegraph, the Tories plan to force a vote in Parliament over whether to effectively end the deal by holding up payments to Mauritius.

The effort comes as Labour finds itself increasingly tangled up in a scandal over the collapsed China spy case, as questions over the role of national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, continue to grow.

A political row erupted following reports in both the Telegraph and the Sunday Times indicated that the case collapsed after Powell warned the prosecution could affect the UK’s relationship with China and discussed the provision of evidence with deputy national security adviser Matthew Collins.

Powell was also one of the architects of the Chagos deal.

Deal backlash

The agreement, which was finalised in May, saw the UK sign a £3.4bn deal to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, which has close ties to China.

The string of islands includes Diego Garcia, which is the site of a joint UK-US military base.

Part of the agreement will see the UK lease back the island for an average of £101m a year.

However, the deal has sparked backlash among some MPs.

Shadow foreign secretary, Priti Patel, said: “Our spinless Prime Minister is kowtowing to China.

“He is so desperate for the CCP’s approval, he is prepared to hand over his own country’s sovereignty, not to mention £40 billion of taxpayers’ cash, to an ally of Beijing.

“As usual, he is running scared of scrutiny. He can’t face being held to account over Chagos and China, because he knows his arguments don’t stand up.

“We will resist Starmer’s Chagos-China Surrender Bill every step of the way.”

Prior concerns

Other concerns have been raised that China could exploit its close economic ties with Mauritius to gain access to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Diego Garcia is used by jets as well as a submarine refuelling and resupply station and a hub for satellite communications in the region.

Fears have grown that Beijing could put a monitoring station on a neighbouring island, allowing it to spy on UK and US military activities on Diego Garcia.

Legislation to approve the handover will enter the final stages in the Commons this week, with the opposition party preparing to table amendments to the bill, including one which would block any payments to Mauritius unless approved by Parliament.

The bill would ultimately force MPs to vote every single year to authorise annual payments to the nation, while another amendment would prevent the deal from coming into force unless the Government published Lord Hermer’s legal justification for it.