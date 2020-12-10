Confidence in the City of London remains strong, with planning applications up in November

The number of planning applications for the City of London have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, showing investor confidence in the district.

The City of London Corporation received seven per cent more planning applications in November than in the same month last year.

This rise shows confidence in the Square Mile which suffered as more people worked from home during the national lockdowns.

Alastair Moss, chair of the planning and transportation committee at the City of London Corporation, said: “These sustained high-volume development figures show the City continues to be an attractive and world-class location for developers and investors, despite the pandemic.”

The planning applications included major transformative schemes, as well as a trend towards cultural resurgence in the City.

In June, the City Corporation approved the Museum of London’s proposal to create a new museum in West Smithfield. They say the project promise “many substantial economic, environmental, cultural and social benefits for the area.”

To cope with demand, the City of London Corporation has hired additional City planners and a number of new senior roles.

