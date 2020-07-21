Companies borrow £48bn through UK coronavirus loan schemes

Just under £48bn has now been lent out through the government’s coronavirus loan schemes, with the bounce back loan (BBL) programme offering by far the most support for businesses.

Government figures today showed that £32.8bn had been lent out in BBL loans. Companies have made more than 1.3m applications for money, with 1.1m being approved.

Banks have lent out £12.2bn under the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS). Yet the approval rate is only around 50 per cent, with 112,000 applications resulting in 56,000 loans.

More to follow.