Modern technology has made retail trading accessible to all – literally at the tip of our fingertips – but it wasn’t always this easy. It’s fair to say that the technology underpinning online retail trading has come a long way since the days of pagers and dial-up modems (look it up, kids…).

As we enter a new decade, the trading landscape for retail traders is set to enter a new era. Costs have reduced so substantially that the idea of ‘free’ trading is now entering the mainstream.

While this marks a welcome change from the days when the cost of a single trade was in the double digits, these new models are not as simple or transparent as it may seem.

Look under the hood and you’ll notice a whole host of question marks, caveats, if and/ or buts that make you wonder if trading really is ‘free’. As a result, where this leaves a retail trader in terms of execution quality varies significantly.

Choosing your ‘commission-free’ trading provider

When choosing a broker to trade with, read the terms and conditions closely to make sure it’s right for you and take a closer look at the wider business model.

If trading is ‘free’, how does the broker make money, and is this transparently communicated? Don’t accept shortcuts. A trading provider needs to incorporate and connect to a whole host of liquidity providers, exchanges, tech providers and risk systems to provide a safe and secure operation.

Lastly, check that the company or broker you are trading with is regulated with the FCA or another reputable industry body. Some trading providers use e-money licences or passporting, so it’s important to be aware of these differences.



FXCM Stocks – a unique collaboration

When FXCM planned its expansion into equity trading, it was clear from an early stage that while commission-free trading would form an important pillar of its offering, it would apply to certain products and up to a certain volume.

However, FXCM went one step further. We decided to work with one of the giants of the equity trading world – Interactive Brokers – and utilise their best-in-class technology to launch FXCM Stocks. Interactive Brokers is a global market leader in the global trading and equities market and has been for several decades.

The combination of our joint expertise, market knowledge and technology gives us a unique edge that we believe start-up providers simply cannot match. FXCM Stocks allows clients to access their trading portfolio via a dedicated online trading portal. This offers a unique opportunity for retail traders to benefit from commission-free* trading, along with cutting-edge trading technology.

FXCM Stocks will offer trading for US, UK, Hong Kong and European stocks in its first phase – with more to follow in time. With this new service, clients will benefit from competitive pricing, efficient execution speeds and lower transaction costs.

Drawing on our market expertise

FXCM has a unique history when it comes to offering trading services to retail traders. It is already one of the world’s largest retail brokers and a leader in online trading. Whether it’s foreign exchange, cryptos, commodities, metals, energy products or stock indices, we have a track-record that has stood the test of time. As was the case when launching into other asset classes, our industry know-how and partnerships established over two decades enabled us to take a unique approach. It’s a big part of why FXCM has been in business for the past 20 years.

