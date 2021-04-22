Commercial landlord AEW UK to pay dividend as science and medical properties boost portfolio value

Commercial property landlord AEW UK Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has announced a quarterly dividend payment as life sciences and medical sites recorded a jump in value during the pandemic.

AEW, which mainly owns industrial sites across the UK and has some exposure to the retail, office and leisure sectors, said it will pay an interim dividend of 2p per share for the three months ended 31 March.

It comes as the firm recorded a net asset value of £157.08m, up from £151.88m in the previous quarter.

The firm said it had seen a “steep” like-for-like valuation increase of its business park in Oxford, which increased 19 per cent to £13.15m.

“This reflects the investment market’s strong appetite for properties and locations associated with life sciences and the medical industry,” AEW said this morning.

It also reported that Epra earnings per share for the quarter were down slightly on the previous three month period, dipping from 1.68p to 1.10p.

