In these uncertain times, it’s comforting to know some things can still be relied upon – in this case Nicolas Cage’s ability to one-up his own bonkers persona.

Based on the HP Lovecraft novel of the same name and directed by Richard Stanley, the man who got fired from 90s car-crash The Island of Dr Moreau, Cage is utterly off the leash as the father of a family who become possessed by a mysterious pink mist emitting from a meteor that’s crashed in their garden.

There are too many ridiculous moments to list in this montage of madness, but it’s safe to say that by the time Cage demonstrates how to properly milk an alpaca, you know you’re not in Kansas anymore.

Stanley creates some wonderful visuals in Colour out of Space, capturing the fantastical elements of the plot in a way that never feels cheap. It’s thoroughly entertaining, provided you arrive with the right mindset, although a series of bizarre twists do somewhat overshadow the artistry.

It’s a baffling genre flick, one for those in need of their annual dose of Cage Rage.