Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ profit up after Amatil acquisition

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has reported fizzing pretax profit, at €1.38bn, compared to €695m the previous year.

Chiefs at the bottling company remarked on an “extraordinary” year in preliminary unaudited results for the full year ended 31 December 2021.

The London-listed firm said it would revert to two interim dividends this year, posting a dividend per share of €1.40 on Wednesday.

Comparable revenue growth for 2022 is expected at six to eight per cent with pro forma comparable operating profit growth of six to nine per cent, CCEP said.

Damian Gammell, chief executive officer, noted a “solid top-line recovery, value share gains, operating margin expansion and remarkable free cash flow generation.”

He added: “Our results also reflect the successful acquisition and integration of Coca-Cola Amatil, a fantastic business to have acquired at the right time, as we look forward to an even brighter future together.”