CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns after secret colleague relationship

CNN Worldwide chief Jeff Zucker said that he will be resigning, with immediate effect.

Zucker said in a memo, “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker did not name his colleague in his statement, but the relationship is with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN.

It is understood that Gollust will remain at CNN.

In December, CNN fired host Chris Cuomo, the brother of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, after an investigation into claims he was helping his brother defend against sexual harassment claims.