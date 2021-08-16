Clipper Logistics offers 200 new jobs after John Lewis contract win

Clipper Logistics today said it has signed a new contract with John Lewis which promises to create 200 new jobs.

Clipper said it will provide additional e-commerce and store replenishment services to the UK department store chain from its new distribution centre.

The Leeds-based company, which provides value-added logistics solutions, e-fulfilment and returns management services to the retail sector, is opening a facility in Bardon, near Leicester.

The extended operation is initially for a minimum term of three years and the Bardon facility comprises 317,000 square feet of warehousing space. Clipper estimates that 200 new jobs will be created at the new facility to support the contract.

This is in addition to a range of existing services that Clipper currently provides for John Lewis including returns management for e-commerce products, forward orders for furniture, pre-retail operations for clothing suppliers.

In addition, the joint venture Clicklink provides click and collect services for John Lewis e-commerce customer orders to Waitrose and Co-op stores nationwide, as well click and collect services for many other retailers.

Following today’s announcement, the Bardon operation is anticipated to go live later this month.