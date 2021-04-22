Clifford Chance to make redundancies in London

Clifford Chance has launched a redundancy scheme that will see tens of London-based employees leave the law firm.

The Magic Circle law firm will make between 44 and 73 people redundant in the capital, with those working as legal support secretaries and in the document production unit and the mail room to be affected.

Read more: Clifford Chance hands staff Covid-19 bonus

The law firm said it hopes the number of those choosing voluntary redundancy will reduce the number of compulsory redundancies needed.

UK regional managing partner Michael Bates said the impact of Covid-19 on the firm along with technological changes had led to the decision to make some staff redundant.

“Following a thorough review of our UK operations looking at the impact of Covid and accelerating technological change, we have identified some areas where we need to make changes,” he said.

“Sadly, these proposals will also result in the departure of some of our valued colleagues. This is never an easy decision, and not one that we have taken lightly.”

Read more: Brothers in qualms: Goldman and Clifford Chance City bros charged with insider dealing and fraud

He continued: “We have entered into a consultation with the affected teams, and will also be offering them a voluntary redundancy scheme. Throughout, we will seek to reach our final decisions in a fair and inclusive way that respects our people and reflects our culture. And we will do all that we can to support all of our colleagues as we move through the process.”