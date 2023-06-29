Cleverly defends China visit plans and pledges to use UK’s global ‘influence’

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has defended a possible trip to China as he argued that international reforms cannot happen without recognising Beijing’s global financial influence.

Cleverly confirmed last week that he is “looking at the options” for a potential visit to China – the first by a UK foreign secretary since Jeremy Hunt went in 2018.

Speaking on Thursday, the cabinet minister said he believes the UK could exert “influence” over the Chinese Communist Party when it comes to international issues.

He vowed to address its human rights record and treatment of Hong Kong if he does make the trip to eastern Asia.

Taking questions after a speech at Chatham House’s London Conference, he recalled a talk he gave at the Mansion House in April, where he said the UK needs to protect itself from China and build a strong network of allies while also engaging with the Asian superpower.

China hawks

He said: “I very passionately believe that the UK has agency, we have a voice, we have influence and we should try to utilise that.And that is best done through direct engagement.

“So the timing and the details of any trip that I might make to China are still yet to be decided. But, as and when I do go, I will of course talk about the issues that I raised in the past… their internal human rights activity, their attitude towards Hong Kong, concerns over the Taiwan strait, and others.

The foreign secretary has argued against isolating China – despite wariness in the West, including among China hawks on the Conservative backbenches – over the country’s growing assertiveness and refusal to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cleverly, who focused on reforming multilateral partnerships, said he is aware international reforms have to take into consideration China’s financial links with developing nations.

“One of the things that I’m very conscious about is how many smaller and poorer countries are very heavily indebted to China,” he said.

“And if I’m going to drive the reform that I intend to drive in the multilateral system, China is a very significant and influential player in many of those institutions. Therefore engaging with them is an important part of the agenda I’ve set out in this speech.”

‘More than talk’

Polly Truscott, Amnesty International UK’s foreign policy adviser, said Cleverly would need to “do more than talk” if he is to use his possible visit to change China’s attitude when it comes to the repression of Uighurs in Xinjiang and protest crackdowns in Hong Kong.

“Without securing clear commitments that Beijing will stop these abuses, the government risks appearing to ignore human rights abuses in the name of trade and security,” she said.

Cleverly also argued during his speech, with the world “living through a turning point in the history of humanity”, the make-up of the United Nations Security Council should change.

He said there should be permanent African representation and membership for India, Brazil, Germany and Japan on the international panel.

The Security Council currently has five permanent members – the UK, US, China, Russia and France – with 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

By Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent