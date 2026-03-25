Clarity AI Partners with RiskThinking.ai to Deliver Market-Leading Physical Risk and Asset-Level Intelligence

Clarity AI, the leading global technology platform for extra-financial intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with RiskThinking.ai, the trusted provider of asset-level physical climate risk modelling. This collaboration integrates RiskThinking.ai’s granular asset-level data and advanced physical risk modeling into Clarity AI’s award-winning platform, insights, and native AI capabilities, providing financial institutions and corporations with unprecedented “bottom-up” transparency into climate vulnerability, hazards, and nature and biodiversity impact.

With visibility into over 3 million individual assets across a universe of 15,000 ultimate parent companies, firms can now move seamlessly from broad disclosures to precise, actionable insights while meeting the rising demand for transparency and technical auditability.

RiskThinking.ai’s capabilities are powered by its Climate Digital Twin™ platform, which runs full hydrologic model simulations across every climate scenario and warming level to produce high-fidelity physical risk outputs.

By embedding RiskThinking.ai’s physical risk models and geospatial data, Clarity AI strengthens its climate solutions for financial market participants and companies seeking advanced, extra-financial insights across their workflows. This expanding offering supports the evolving needs of Clarity AI’s client base, which collectively manages more than $80 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

“We are bridging the gap between corporate-level reporting and asset-level reality,” said Rebeca Minguela, CEO and Founder of Clarity AI. “While top-down models provide an essential high-level perspective, our partnership with RiskThinking.ai adds the granular detail required for rigorous audit and risk analysis. Our solutions, available as a standalone web app, through AI agents and through integrations such as API, MCP, and connectors, empower our clients to see the full picture of how climate and nature affect their portfolios.”

“Climate risk is no longer a future concern; it is repricing assets, straining insurance markets, and reshaping investment decisions right now,” added Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO at RiskThinking.ai. “What has been missing is the scientific rigour to quantify that risk at the asset level, across every scenario, without shortcuts. By partnering with Clarity AI, we are now accelerating access to that level of precision across a broader set of financial institutions at scale — giving them the fidelity they need to make decisions they can defend.”

With this partnership, investors will now have access to expanded coverage of climate and nature-related hazards across Clarity AI’s climate and biodiversity solutions, along with:

Asset-Level Granularity: Latitude and longitude data for millions of corporate assets worldwide, including critical infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, corporate offices, retail locations, and more.

Latitude and longitude data for millions of corporate assets worldwide, including critical infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, corporate offices, retail locations, and more. Physical Risk Modeling: Sophisticated bottom-up physical risk models for climate scenarios.

Sophisticated bottom-up physical risk models for climate scenarios. Enhanced Nature & Biodiversity Analysis: Improved ability to track how corporate footprints interact with local ecosystems and biodiversity-sensitive areas.

Improved ability to track how corporate footprints interact with local ecosystems and biodiversity-sensitive areas. Regulatory Readiness: Tools designed to meet the rigorous reporting standards demanded by global regulators.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is an AI-native platform that brings impact and risk into decision-making across capital markets, companies, governments, and consumers. We transform complex extra-financial data into decision-grade intelligence that supports capital allocation, regulatory compliance, risk management, and long-term strategy.

Our clients — including leading global institutions such as BlackRock, Nordea, Santander, BNP Paribas, and PGIM — rely on Clarity AI to gain comprehensive visibility across the universe they operate in, with insights that are transparent, auditable, and ready for public disclosure. Through proprietary global datasets, research-backed methodologies, and artificial intelligence, Clarity AI delivers scalable solutions designed for high-stakes decisions. Our modular infrastructure integrates easily into existing workflows, enabling efficiency without adding operational complexity.

With global presence across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, Clarity AI enables markets to support resilient, sustainable growth.

About RiskThinking.ai

RiskThinking.ai is the leading provider of asset-level physical climate risk modelling for financial institutions, government agencies, and corporates. Its Climate Digital Twin™ (CDT™) platform is built on a globally consistent database of physical asset locations combined with high-resolution hazard projections — and uniquely, runs full hydrologic model simulations for every climate scenario and warming level combination, rather than relying on the scaled approximations used by most providers. This means RiskThinking.ai’s outputs reflect the actual distribution of physical risk outcomes, not a smoothed proxy.

All projections are presented as full probability distributions, including extreme tail risks — giving decision-makers complete visibility into climate uncertainty rather than a single-point estimate. The platform uses meteorological forcing data updated through 2025, ensuring risk outputs reflect the current climate signal rather than a decade-old baseline. RiskThinking.ai is trusted by partners including Bloomberg LP, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), and TMX Datalinx. To learn more, please visit https://riskthinking.ai/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324524648/en/

Contact

Media contact Clarity AI:

media@clarity.ai

Media contact RiskThinking.ai

media@riskthinking.ai

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With visibility into over 3 million individual assets across a universe of 15,000 ultimate parent companies, firms can now move seamlessly from broad disclosures to precise, actionable insights.

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