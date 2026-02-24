Non-Refundable Policy:
All tickets purchased for the City AM Awards Gala are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred to another individual by submitting a written request to events@cityam.com.
Seating Arrangements:
Ticket bookings for fewer than 10 guests will be seated at mixed tables.
Event Cancellation:
In the unlikely event of cancellation, a full refund will be issued through the original payment method.
Event Modifications:
The organiser reserves the right to amend the event schedule, speakers, or entertainment without prior notice.
Dress Code and Conduct:
By attending, you agree to comply with the “Black Tie” dress code. All attendees are expected to maintain respectful and courteous behavior throughout the event, adhering to the venue’s code of conduct. Disruptive or inappropriate actions may result in removal from the event without refund.
Photography and Videography:
Please note that photography and videography will be conducted during the event. By attending, you consent to the use of your image and likeness for promotional purposes.
By purchasing a table you automatically opt into receiving marketing communications from CityAM.
Privacy Policy:
For details on how we process and handle personal data, please refer to our privacy policy: https://www.cityam.com/privacy-policy/