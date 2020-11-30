City watchdog receives nearly two coronavirus complaints from whistleblowers per week

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has received 47 whistleblower reports on coronavirus-related conduct at financial services firms in the six months to 30 September, equivalent to nearly two complaints per week.

Many of the reports were related to a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and non-compliance with the government guidance on social distancing.

Other complains related to miscategorising employees – like calling them ‘key workers’ when it was not the case, and lack of business continuity planning.

Government guidance on making offices “Covid-secure” recommended a raft of modifications for office-based employers to make to their workplaces safer.

Employment law firm GQ Littler said it was essential employers do all they can to make workplaces Covid-secure for employees, or risk facing employment claims as well as complaints sent to the FCA and enforcement for potential health and safety law breaches.

GQ Littler partner Sophie Vanhegan employers should be prepared for reports by staff if they feel and their employer has not fully complied with government guidance.

“It is important employers are aware of how potential mistakes could expose them to claims so they can take steps to avoid them. For example, by carefully considering any concerns raised by employees about the safety of their workplace as they would in a normal environment,” she added.