City watchdog fires warning shot at social media giants over crypto fraud endemic

The City watchdog has slammed social media giants for giving fraudsters a platform to commit financial crime and promote unregulated cryptocurrencies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) laid the blame at the door of the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for “disseminating promotions” of adverts that expose consumers to substantial risk and harm.

The regulator specifically called on the government to include paid-for content in the Online Safety bill to limit the scale of potential fraud consumers are exposed to.

The FCA has become increasingly agitated over the risks cryptocurrency assets pose to young consumers. It estimates three in four young investors place bets on high-risk products such as cryptocurrencies due to fear of missing out and competition among friends.

“Where consumers are speculating on the value of crypto assets – buying them more like an investment – we have seen significant developments and increased risks for retail customers and the market, especially as more complex products are being offered to UK consumers,” it said in its annual perimeter report today.

“We have issued consumers with warnings that they should not buy these products unless they are prepared to lose all their money.”

Kim Kardashian recently sent a paid-for post out to her more than 40m followers on Instagram promoting a brand new cryptocurrency token called Ethereum Max.

There was little signposting on the post indicating it was a paid advertisement. Kardashian did not mention the token was created by unknown developers just a month before the post.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “We see real risks to consumers from outside our remit from both online advertising and from those using exemptions to sell products to ordinary customers. Change is needed and we will continue to push for powers where we need them.”

The regulator pointed specifically at barriers to properly regulating the cryptocurrency industry due to the shadowy corporate structures crypto firms often use.

The “decentralised nature” of crypto firms’ corporate structures poses challenges to the FCA’s “traditional approach to interpreting” its regulatory perimeter.