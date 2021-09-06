City watchdog chair warns creation and trading of cryptocurrency to come under regulatory scope

The chair of the City watchdog has fired a warning shot at the cryptocurrency industry, signalling it could soon come under greater regulatory scrutiny.

Charles Randell, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, has raised the prospect of the financial watchdog bringing the creation and trading of cryptocurrency tokens under its scope.

Speaking at the Cambridge international symposium on economic crime, Randell said: “The potential level of consumer harm that these purely speculative tokens bring raises the question of whether the activity of creating and selling the tokens themselves should be brought within FCA regulation.”

“These tokens have only been around for a few years, so we haven’t seen what will happen over a full financial cycle,” Randell said.

Randell urged consumers to conduct thorough research before making any decision on purchasing crypto assets.

He also stressed the FCA needs to step up communications to ensure more consumers are aware cryptocurrencies are not regulated and are not entitled to use the Financial Compensation Scheme to recover investors’ losses.

The FCA has recently intensified its crackdown on crypto exchanges, distributing a warning to consumers about using the crypto trading platform Binance.

The regulator cited concerns over Binance’s internal controls inability to prevent money laundering activity on its platforms.

Randell pointed to the decentralised nature of cryptocurrency exchanges offering opportunities for criminals to conduct financial crime.

“Exchanges can be used to launder the proceeds of crime and we must contribute to the global effort to address financial crime by demanding that businesses with a UK presence meet the necessary standards.”

He also highlighted the difficulty overseeing cryptocurrency exchanges due to their opaque ownership structure.