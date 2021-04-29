City Pub Group expands portfolio in vote of confidence in London's hospitality sector

The City Pub Group has increased its stake in two hospitality chains in a vote of confidence in London’s pub sector.

It has bought a 49 per cent stake in Barts Pub, the owner of Ladbroke Grove’s Kensington Park Hotel, for £750,000, and will operate the pub under a management contract.

Read more: Boozy Brits stock up on hangover cures as pubs in England reopen

The City Pub Group will also have the option to buy the property’s freehold for £5.5m up until March 2024.

In a separate deal, the company has increased its stake to 24 per cent in certain companies within the Mosaic Pub and Dining Group, which owns 19 London pubs.

The £1.18m deal takes its total investment in Mosaic to £2.42m.

The deal with Mosaic will strengthen the supply deal partnership between the two firms, and they will also “assist each other in advancements in technology”.

Read more: Pubs and restaurants to reopen in Scotland next Monday

Clive Watson, executive chairman of the City Pub Group, said: “These two corporate transactions demonstrate that the company can provide liquidity for shareholders in EIS companies on a staged basis, with the aim of significantly increasing the size of our portfolio over the next 2 to 3 years.

“We will continue to look at selective, high quality single pub acquisitions as well as larger estates.”