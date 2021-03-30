City of London Police Authority Board aims for force to recruit 40% BAME officers

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The City of London Police Authority Board (PAB) has agreed proposals to work with the City of London Police to ensure that the force is representative of the community that it serves.

Under the plans, the PAB will challenge the force to recruit at least 40% BAME officers for the remainder of the Home Office uplift programme and to use other recruitment processes to address gender imbalances and ensure representation of all protected characteristics.

The Board wants to ensure that in the recruitment of the next City of London Police Commissioner it will apply the Equality Act 2010 when shortlisting candidates, in order to encourage applicants with protected characteristics who are underrepresented to apply.

The PAB will urge the force to consider doing the same for all senior appointments with immediate effect.

The PAB’s main role is to ensure that the City of London Police runs an effective and efficient service including setting policing priorities for the City as well as its role as National Lead Force for Fraud.

It agreed to monitor the force’s Equality and Inclusion Strategy, to ensure that commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in its workforce and its community engagement.

Chairman of the City of London Police Authority Board, James Thomson, said:

“We are committed to building on the positive work that the City of London Police has already undertaken to address issues of inequality and inclusion.

“Respect for equality, diversity and human rights is essential in maintaining high levels of public trust and confidence in our officers.

“Together we will take meaningful steps to address barriers to equality and to ensure the force is truly representative of the communities it serves.”

The PAB also agreed for its elected Members to take part in annual training on equalities and inclusion, and to ensure that the Board is representative of all of the communities it serves.

The recommendations were agreed as part of work undertaken by the City Corporation’s Tackling Racism Taskforce, which was set up to June last year to tackle racism in all its forms.