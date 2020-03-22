City of London Corporation asks Square Mile to donate to coronavirus fund

The City of London Corporation has urged Square Mile firms to donate money to help organisations dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The London Communities Response Fund was set up by the Corporation and the Greater London Authority to provide money for “organisations facing immediate financial pressures and uncertainty because of the coronavirus”.

The founding members have donated £1m each to the trust, which is being managed by London Funders – a body for corporate, statutory and independent fundraisers.

The Corporation has made a plea to City firms to also donate to the fund or the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, which supports a number of charities working to support people during the coronavirus outbreak.

When announcing the fund’s creation, the chairman of the City Bridge Trust Committee Dhruv Patel said: “Now more than ever we need to support our communities and provide much needed help and assistance, especially to those that are vulnerable.

“Our voluntary sector is already doing an incredible job in going the extra mile to support those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“This funding boost will be vital as the weeks unfold, helping charities provide and adapt vital services for London’s communities.”