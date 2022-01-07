City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Burford Capital

Burford Capital has hired an arbitration expert and legal finance industry veteran as a new principal in its London office.

Mick Smith, who co-founded Calunis Capital in 2006, will focus on global arbitration matters.

The former JP Morgan investment banker is set to help the company with its expansion across Europe.

“Burford already has a $1.2bn European portfolio and is the world’s largest arbitration funder, and we are excited about Mick growing those numbers further,” CEO Christopher Bogart said.

“I have known Mick for many years as a collaborator and friendly competitor and am very pleased that he has decided to join.”

Milbank

Milbank has hired two new London partners, which forms part of a 13-strong global promotion spree to kick off the new year.

Kate Colman, a member of the Financial Restructuring group, has advised on a number of restructurings, as well as shareholders, debtors, creditors and strategic and special situations investment funds on distressed investments.

While Ana Grbec, a member of the Capital Markets group, advises on public and private capital markets and finance transactions with a focus on high yield debt securities, equity capital markets and cross-border securities offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary group of lawyers as the newest additions to the firm’s partnership,” chairman Scott Edelman said.

Deloitte

Deloitte has appointed a new chief marketing officer (CMO) and leader of the firm’s clients and industries practice in the UK.

Ben Perkins, who has worked with the Big Four firm for the past nine years, most recently lead the insight and marketing teams for the consumer industry – covering automotive, transport and hospitality sectors.

“Ben has a clear vision for how we continue to elevate our brand, and I look forward to working with him to help strengthen our marketing approach across North and South Europe,” CMO for North and South Europe, Annabel Rake said.

The incoming CMO is set to lead a team of more than 350 colleagues in the UK.