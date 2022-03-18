City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

EY

EY has appointed a new UK partner and payments leader, as it expands its financial services technology consulting practice amid rising market demand.

Joining from technology and management consultancy Capco, Alla Gancz brings over 25 years of experience to the position.

Gancz, who has previously held leading roles with MasterCard and American Express, joins the Big Four firm at a “crucial time”, according to UK financial services consulting leader Paul Sparkes.

“Payments sit at the heart of the rapidly accelerating digital economy, and Alla has a wealth of experience and expertise which will be crucial to our clients as they navigate through their digital transformation journeys,” added Sparkes.

Hipgnosis Song Management

Hipgnosis Song Management has hired a new chief investment officer (CIO), as the firm steams ahead with its music-rights buying spree.

Private equity veteran Markku Lonnqvist joins from Pamplona Capital Management, where he had been partner for the last 17 years.

Reporting directly to CEO Merck Mercuriadis, the incoming CIO also brings experience from investment banking in London and New York.

“It’s a testament to our establishment of Songs as an asset class that someone of Markku’s extraordinary pedigree and success has chosen to join our mission,” said Mercuriadis.

“Markku’s appointment and a number of key appointments in the investment team that are forthcoming over the next few weeks are clear demonstrations of the benefit to Hipgnosis Songs Fund shareholders of how we are improving our capabilities following our partnership with Blackstone.”

Cushman & Wakefield

Commercial real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield has promoted an international partner to lead its capital markets team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

James Chapman, who has been with the firm for more than two decades out of several offices across Europe, has acted on more than €8.5 billion of transactions in the past three years.

Chapman is set to work closely with EMEA capital markets chair Jan-Willem Bastijn, and head of EMEA investor services James Young.

“James’s strategic thinking is a huge asset both to Cushman & Wakefield and to our investor clients,” said Young. “It is the right time for him to take on leadership of the team, and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role.”