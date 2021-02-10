City Moves for 9 February: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City Moves provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

This week hosts movements over at Big Four auditor Deloitte, JP Morgan, HMRC and PE firm Dean Street. Meanwhile, green London housing looks to be a focus for 2021 with Public Sector Plc’s new hire.

Deloitte strengthens Financial Institutions Group within the Corporate Finance Advisory business

Guy Stevens

Finance giant Deloitte welcomes a new partner to its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) within the Corporate Finance Advisory business this week.

Focusing on building banking and insurance relationships, Guy Stevens will bring over two decades worth of experience in the investment banking landscape.

“Deloitte is well positioned to provide strategic solutions during a testing time for the industry. I anticipate working closely with my colleagues as we seek to expand our client relationships across EMEA,” Stevens said.

Previously, Stevens was managing director and head of the FIG business at Swiss bank UBS where he covered banking across the UK and Western Europe.

Partner and head of FIG Corporate Finance Advisory Jonathan Gold said: “I welcome an individual of Guy’s calibre to the firm. Guy’s deep sector and deal-making expertise will be invaluable as we deliver bespoke, innovative solutions to new and existing financial services clients.”

City bigwig joins growing Dean Street Advisers

Investment banker Bob Morris has joined Dean Street Advisers as a Managing Director, the firm’s most senior hire to date in their nine years of growth.

Morris, a Londoner, began life in the City as an equity fund manager, including a time as Head of UK Retail Funds at HSBC Asset Management. Jumping into investment banking in 2006 with Cenkos Securities, he went on to work on various corporate raises and M&A transaction and worked with Dean Street on Bain’s £1.4bn capture of esure in 2018. He joined Cantor Fitzgerald in 2019, from where the boutique investment bankers at Dean Street have poached him.

Mervyn Metcalf, co-founder of Dean Street Advisors, said he had worked with Bob in the past and was looking forward to gently encouraging Bob to share the firm’s main passion: Star Wars.

Bob Morris

Senior HMRC tax professional joins tax app Untied

Jonathan Yeomans

Former HMRC tax veteran joins the UK’s personal tax app Untied this week as its tax technical officer, with the goal to ensure the app is user-friendly while simplifying the tax process for millions.

Jonathan Yeomans will help the app’s 12m customers to file their tax returns after his 32-years at HMRC.

“The government’s vision for the future of tax relies on technology and innovation and I’m tremendously excited to be now sitting on the other side of the table, still doing what I love,” Yeomans said.

As HMRC’s tax technical risk lead and board member, Yeomans has led risk specialists across the UK and navigated pandemic response initiatives.

CEO at Untied Kevin Sefton said: “Jon lives and breathes taxes and has a wealth of experience in tax tech which is invaluable to the business with the growing emphasis on digital.

“We’re pleased to be making another outstanding appointment just a few weeks after welcoming Paul Loberman, who had been global head of digital for business banking at HSBC. It’s an exciting time to be working at Untied and we welcome Jon to the team.”

Covent Garden Market Authority finance director moves to Public Sector Plc

Mark Ewing

Former Covent Garden Market Authority finance director joins Public Sector Plc this week as its new chief financial officer, at a crucial time for London property.

Mark Ewing brings more than 15-years of housing, property and land finance experience, once working with Berkeley, Peabody and Clarion.

Ewing said: “It’s incredibly motivating to be joining an organisation with a mission to help councils and communities build back better from Covid-19.”

Previously head of investment finance at Clarion, Ewing has led land negotiations, financing and developments across the country.

Ewing moves from the Covent Garden Market Authority, which managed the largest wholesale market in the UK at Nine Elms.

CEO of Public Sector Paul Brown said: “Public Sector Plc is committed to help local authorities and housing associations build back better and greener from the impact of Covid-19.

“Mark joins Public Sector Plc as the country starts to see the beginning of the road to recovery from Covid-19 with the nationwide vaccination programme.”

JP Morgan appoint ex-BBC and CNBC journalist as new lead

JP Morgan have boosted its London investment stewardship team for EMEA with a new lead and former broadcast journalist.

Taking the chief position, Yo Takatsuki will lead JP Morgan’s asset management investment stewardship efforts including proxy voting, corporate engagement and stewardship reporting.

Working closely alongside portfolio managers, Takatsuki will report to global head of sustainable investing Jennifer Wu.

Wu said: “Yo’s extensive expertise as a sustainable investing specialist and track record in leading investor stewardship programmes positions him incredibly well for his new role, particularly as we continue to intensify our focus across our five global stewardship priorities.”

Takatsuki joins from AXA Investment Managers where he lead the firm’s global investment stewardship and active ownership programme.

Formerly a broadcast journalist for nearly a decade, Takatsuki has held positions at the BBC, Bloomberg and CNBC – bringing strong communication skills to the realms of investment.

Halma appoints healthcare veteran as its new chair

Louise Makin

Safety equipment maker Halma has appointed former BTG CEO Louise Makin as its new chair this morning. She will take up the role in July.

Makin will join the board as an independent non-executive director and chair designate, replacing Paul Walker who has held the post for eight years.

“Halma is driven by its strong purpose – to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. This couldn’t be more relevant to the world we are living in today and I look forward to working with Andrew Williams and the rest of the Halma board to deliver on this,” Makin said.