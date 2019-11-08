City Moves for 8 November - Who's switching jobs at Sancus BMS, Trident Resources and IMG?

Today’s City Moves includes Sancus BMS, Trident Resources and IMG

Sancus BMS

Sancus BMS Group, the asset backed alternative lender, has announced that Bob Rowbotham has joined their team in London as director of business development. Bob will be responsible for developing relationships and generating business from brokers and borrowers throughout the UK. Bob’s most recent position, as commercial banking director of real estate finance at Metro Bank involved providing funding packages across commercial and residential property developments and real estate commercial investment portfolios. Prior to this, Bob was director of real estate finance at Natwest Bank, where he worked for over 30 years. Bob said: “I’m delighted to join such a dynamic business. In today’s challenging market, borrowers are crying out for lenders who are both flexible and able to act at speed in the way that Sancus can.”

Trident Resources

Trident Resources has appointed Mark Potter as a non-executive director. Mark has over 14 years’ experience in natural resources investments and holds several board positions across the mining industry. He currently serves as the chief investment officer of Metal Tiger and is the founder and a partner of Sita Capital Partners, an investment management and advisory firm specialising in investments in the mining industry. Mark is also a non-executive director of Thor Mining and was formerly a director and chief investment officer of Anglo Pacific Group, a London listed natural resources royalty company. Prior to Anglo Pacific, Mark was a founding member and Investment Principal for Audley Capital Advisors, a London based activist hedge fund, where he was responsible for managing all UK listed and natural resources investments.

ING

Global financial services firm ING has appointed Martijn Bruins as global lead Structured Acquisition Finance (SAF), in addition to his current role of head of SAF in London. He will report to Vincent Maagdenberg, global head of lending, and will start immediately. Martijn joined ING in Mexico in 1992 and later moved to London, where he held various roles in debt capital markets, including managing the high yield capital markets team for a few years. In 2007, he became head of SAF for Central and Eastern Europe and later also for the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia, managing ING’s leveraged finance transactions in the region. In his new role, Martijn will look after the global SAF book and be responsible for originating new financing mandates for ING’s private equity clients globally. He will also help increase non-financing revenues for the company.

