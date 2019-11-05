City Moves for 5 November - Who's switching jobs at AKA Group, Shop Direct and KPMG?

Today’s City Moves includes AKA Group, Shop Direct and KPMG

AKA Group

Specialist lifestyle and leisure advertising agency AKA Group has announced the appointment of Nuck Hurrell as chairman. Nick currently serves as chairman at London ad agency George and Dragon and was previously chairman of the Europe arm of M&C Saatchi, as well as being one of its founders. Kate Turnbull, chief executive of AKA, said: “Nick is a highly-respected name in the advertising world. We are excited to bring his extensive experience to the group in support of our strategy of expansion and growth”.

Shop Direct

Shop Direct, the UK’s largest integrated pureplay online retailer and financial services provider, has appointed Ben Fletcher as chief financial officer. Ben has served as European president of Clarks Shoes since 2017, where he was responsible for customer-centric investments including a new European fulfilment centre; delivering significant digital expansion and increasing colleague engagement. Prior to joining Clarks, Ben was at Walgreens Boots Alliance for six years, most recently as managing director of Boots Opticians. Under his leadership Boots Opticians consistently grew market share, revenue and profit year on year. Ben also held the roles of finance director for Boots UK and Ireland and commercial finance director for Boots UK. Ben, who is currently a non-executive board member at the British Retail Consortium, will lead Shop Direct’s 150-strong finance team. He will assume the position currently held on an interim basis by Dominic Appleton, who will remain with Shop Direct as finance director.

KPMG

KPMG has announced the appointment of Rachel Hanger as its UK head of asset management. Rachel will lead KPMG’s team serving clients across the asset management spectrum: from asset owners and asset servicers to alternative asset managers, traditional firms and wealth managers. Rachel was previously KPMG’s head of asset management tax and has more than 20 years’ experience in the fund management industry, spending 10 years as M&G’s head of tax before joining KPMG in 2008. Her new role will be focused on continuing to build and lead KPMG’s strategy, ensuring that the business remains invaluable to clients and connected to KPMG teams internationally. Rachel replaces Tom Brown who is moving to a part time purely client facing role within the asset management team. Karim Haji, head of financial services at KPMG commented on the appointment: “Rachel’s leadership will be valued beyond KPMG’s asset management community, she is well respected amongst our staff and clients.”

Main image: Getty