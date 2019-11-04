City Moves for 4 November - Who's switching jobs at Corlytics, Target and Anglo Pacific?

Today’s City Moves includes Corlytics, Target and Anglo Pacific

Corlytics

Corlytics, the global leader in regulatory risk rating, has appointed Stacey English to its executive team as chief digital officer. Stacey will lead Corlytics’ digital content, distribution and marketing strategy, and will also manage key customer and partnership relationships. As the former head of regulatory intelligence at Thomson Reuters, Stacey is an established global authority. She has delivered world class regulatory insight and industry thought leadership to compliance and risk professionals worldwide for over a decade. Stacey was part of the innovative regtech startup Complinet, which was acquired by Thomson Reuters. John Byrne, chief executive of Corlytics said: “Stacey is joining our global leadership team at a very exciting stage of growth. She is a global force in the industry enriching our broader team of scientists and legal minds. She brings a proven track record as a regulatory heavyweight, adding to our real-life applications of data science tools and its adoption into global financial services and beyond.”

Target

Target Group, the operational transformation, business process servicing and software provider, has announced that Catherine Rowe will take over as its new chief executive following Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval. Catherine will succeed Ian Larkin, who is stepping down as chief executive officer (CEO) at the end of the year after five years at the helm. Catherine has been working extensively in outsourcing, most recently leading Fujitsu in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa as CEO in the telecoms business. Her experience includes being CEO of Unisys’ FCA-regulated Life & Pensions business.

Anglo Pacific

Mining company Anglo Pacific Group have announced the appointment of Graeme Dacomb as independent non-executive of the country, and will also serve on the company’s audit and renumeration committees. Graeme was a partner at Ernst and Young for 26 years where, for his last twelve years, he was a lead partner in the extractive industry, responsible for coordinating the provision of a full suite of services to multinational mining and oil and gas clients, including Xstrata, Fresnillo, and BP, across a broad range of countries including emerging markets. In addition to audit services, he provided critical advice for his clients on corporate governance structures, risk management, acquisitions, disposals and financial systems and controls. From 2011 to 2018, Graeme was a member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel. In June 2019, he was appointed as a non-executive director of Ferrexpo and chair of the audit committee.